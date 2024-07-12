NTR police set up three special Anti-Narcotic Cells

VIJAYAWADA: In response to the directives of Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, NTR district Commissioner of Police (CP) PHD Ramakrishna has set up three special ‘Anti-Narcotic Cells’ (ANCs) under the City Task Force wing. These units are dedicated to controlling ganja smuggling and consumption in the city as part of a 100-day action plan for effective narcotics control.

CP Ramakrishna has set up three teams, each assigned to East, West, and Rural zones of the NTR district. Each team includes an inspector, two sub-inspectors, and constable-rank officers from the Intelligence, Law and Order, and Crime departments. Their primary responsibilities are to gather information on ganja consumers and peddlers and to track and apprehend them.

In an interview with TNIE, Ramakrishna explained that the ANC teams will also focus on rehabilitating youths addicted to ganja and other narcotics by organising seminars and awareness campaigns. The officers have been granted the authority to conduct raids and surprise inspections anywhere. Local law enforcement and other departments will support the ANC in these efforts.

Although the ANC operates under the Commissioner’s City Task Force, it specifically targets ganja and narcotic substance consumption. While the ANC itself cannot register cases, it will refer cases to the respective police stations for further action.

The ANC’s data analysis team will compile information on consumers, peddlers, transporters, and kingpins to dismantle the entire network. The teams will also gather intelligence on narcotics consumption by integrating with the community.

The CP noted that over 70 individuals have been arrested in connection with 20 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases, and 80 kilograms of ganja worth approximately `40 lakh have been seized.

He urged the public to report any ganja or drug consumption in their areas via the toll-free number 9121162475 or by emailing antinarcoticcell@vza.appolice.gov.in.