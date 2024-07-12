One dies of diarrhoea, 20 taken ill in Kadapa village

KADAPA: One person died and 20 others fell ill due to diarrhoea at Miduthuru village in Khajipet mandal of Kadapa district on Thursday. Bayanapalli Sunil (19) reportedly died of diarrhoea at a private hospital. Nearly 20 other villagers are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Proddatur.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Nagaraju rushed to Miduthuru with a medical team to assess the situation and provide immediate care to those affected. Medical services will be available 24/7 in the village for the next week, he said.

According to villagers, the borewell water has been inconsistent over the past week, sometimes providing clean and other times dispensing contaminated water. Despite taking this to the notice of authorities concerned, no action has been taken so far, they said.

The DM&HO said water samples from the affected borewell were sent for testing. A Rapid Response Team is conducting further water quality tests in the area. He advised people to consume boiled water for the next three months as a precautionary measure. He called for increased vigilance from both the public and medical staff regarding seasonal diseases.