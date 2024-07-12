Search operation continues for minor girl in Andhra Pradesh

KURNOOL: Nandyal police on Thursday deployed teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to trace the eight-year-old girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and dumped into the backwaters of the River Krishna near Muchumarri Lift Irrigation water pump house in Pagidyala mandal.

The girl’s father had filed a missing case on Sunday. During the search operation, led by Nandyal district SP K Raghuveer Reddy, the police took into custody three minor boys, aged between 11 and 15, who had been moving suspiciously in the village. They confessed to the police about the crime, following which State Disaster Response (SDRF) personnel were deployed to trace the girl the in the backwaters of the River Krishna on Wednesday.

On Thursday, district Collector G Raja Kumari arrived at the spot and instructed the police to trace the girl’s body as soon as possible by deploying additional force.

Kumari told mediapersons that the accused and the victim studied in a local school. While the victim was in Class V, one of the accused was in Class VI and the other two were Class X students. Meanwhile, a number of villagers gathered at the canal and demanded strict action against the accused. It has been learnt that the accused tied the stones to the girl’s body before dumping it in the water.

Responding to a post seeking a mechanism to prevent such crimes, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on X, “This crime has left us all deeply disturbed and alarmed, forcing us to reflect on where we are headed as a society. I agree that institutional-level mechanisms to sensitise and protect children are now necessary, and we have initiated the revamping of the curriculum from KG to PG in that direction. I would also urge parents to ensure they aren’t on the wrong path. This issue is of grave concern, and I assure every parent that it will be dealt with strictly, swiftly and holistically. We stand firmly with the family of this daughter of AP, and assure them that no stone will be left unturned in seeking justice for her.”

Three accused taken into police custody

Police reportedly took the three accused into custody and questioned them to uncover the facts. On day-2 of the search operation, the police deployed State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to trace the girl in the backwaters of River Krishna