Steps taken to supply safe drinking water: Minister Narayana

GUNTUR: The State government is on high alert about the increasing diarrhoea cases and all necessary action is being taken to supply safe drinking water to the public, said Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana.

After two died and over 60 people taken ill after consuming contaminated water at Piduguralla town in Palnadu district, the minister visited the town to assess the situation on Thursday.

He visited Maruthi Nagar and Lenin Nagar in Piduguralla, where he interacted with the locals about the health condition of the patients suffering from diarrhoea.

Later, Narayana conducted a review meeting with officials on the situation. During the meeting, he said that as many as 60 people fell ill suffering with diarrhoea in the past few days, out of which 39 people are still receiving treatment at various hospitals.

It may be noted that the drinking water is supplied to these areas through a 16 km Krishna water pipeline. Along with this, as many as seven power bores and 36 hand bores are present in the region.

The water supply was halted for a few days due to pipeline repair works, following which the people consumed bore water.

The minister informed that nitrite traces were found in the bore water. Though the Krishna water pipeline supply has been resumed, diarrhoea cases are being reported.

In order to find out the reason for the issue, water samples have been sent to laboratories in Vijayawada and the reason for the increasing cases will be ascertained in the next couple of days.

Stating that the negligence of the previous YSRC government led to dire conditions in the State, he said that the funds allotted by Asia Infra Bank and AMRUT scheme have been neglected.

The former YSRC government has failed to give matching funds and as a result, `3,500 crore funds were not released, which would have been utilised to lay roads and supply safe drinkig water in the majority of municipalities in the State. He also noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is working to get funds from the Central government for the development of the State.