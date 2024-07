VIJAYAWADA : A case was registered against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, two senior IPS officers and two other officials on charges of criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation, based on a complaint lodged by former YSRC MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju.

Nagarapalem Police booked a case under IPC Sections 120B, 166, 167, 197, 307, 326, 465, and 506 read with 34 with Sunil Kumar as accused no. 1, Sitaramanjaneyulu as accused no. 2 and Jagan as accused no. 3.

Former additional SP of CID R Vijaya Paul and former superintendent of Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) G Prabhavati were also named as accused in the FIR.

It may be recalled that the AP-CID had registered a case against Raghurama Krishnam Raju in 2021 under the charges of ‘indulging in hate speeches against certain communities and promoting disaffection against the government’. He was subsequently arrested from his residence in Hyderabad and booked under IPC Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence) read with 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The politician, now a TDP MLA, lodged the complaint alleging that he was subjected to ‘custodial torture’ on Jagan’s directives in 2021.

In his complaint, the legislator alleged that he was arrested in Hyderabad and was shifted to the CB-CID office in Guntur district without a Prisoner Transit warrant.

He accused PV Sunil Kumar, PSR Sitaramanjaneyulu and other police officers of beating him with a rubber belt and lathi at the CID office.

Raju alleged that the officers did not let him take his medicine despite knowing that he had undergone an open heart bypass surgery just a few weeks before his arrest.

He said some persons even sat on his chest and attempted to kill him.

How an FIR can be filed anew in a case that has been dismissed? Sunil

Raju further alleged that he was beaten till he disclosed his phone’s password. Raju alleged that Sunil Kumar had threatened to kill him if he criticised Jagan.

The 62-year-old MLA said he was later shifted to the Government General Hospital in Guntur, where Dr Prabhavathi, who treated him, submitted false medical certificates at the insistence of police officials.

In 2021, too, Raju had approached the high court and alleged that false reports were submitted on his condition by the Guntur GGH doctors. Subsequently, the court had directed him to undergo medical tests at the Military Hospital in Secunderabad. Later, he had approached the Supreme Court, seeking a CBI inquiry into the ‘custodial torture’, but his plea was dismissed.

Reacting to the case registered against him, Sunil Kumar posted on X, “I leave it to your wisdom to understand how an FIR can be filed anew in a case that has already been dismissed by the Supreme Court after three years of proceedings.”

Further, former minister Peri Venkataramaiah (Nani) pointed out that Raghurama Krishnam Raju had secured bail soon after his release. Based on the directions of the court, the doctors at Guntur GGH performed tests and submitted a report, stating that he had no injuries, the YSRC leader said.

The former minister recalled that the MP’s plea before the Supreme Court, seeking a CBI probe into the incident was also dismissed.

“It is a ‘red book’ case and it won’t stand in the court,” Nani asserted.