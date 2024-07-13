Case against Jagan an act of political vengeance: Ex-AAG Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Former additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy termed the registration of a case by Nagarampalem police against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, two senior IPS officers and two other officials on charges of criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation, based on a complaint lodged by former MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, an act of political vengeance, and said it would not stand legal scrutiny.

Addressing the media on Friday, Ponnavolu expressed shock over the registration of an FIR based on the complaint lodged by the former MP, who is now a TDP MLA, that he was subjected to ‘custodial torture’ on Jagan’s directives in 2021.

He sought to know how the police obtained legal opinion on July 10, when the FIR stated that a complaint was received through email on July 11. “Without verifying the facts, the police registered a case against the former CM, two IPS officers and others at the behest of TDP leaders, who are waiting for an opportunity to take a revenge,” he observed.

He also found fault with the complainant for changing his statement in the complaint.

“Earlier, the former MP gave a statement that masked men attacked him and one sat on his chest beating him brutally. Now, he mentioned the names of PV Sunil Kumar and PSR Anjaneyulu in his complaint letter. How come Jagan becomes an accused in the case,” the former AAG sought to know.

He further said the YSRC would fight TDP’s vindictive politics in the court of law, and exuded confidence that they would expose the wrongdoings of the TDP. “Except the judiciary, no one could stop them. Certainly, we will fight with them legally against the false and fabricated cases,” he added.