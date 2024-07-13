Don’t delay free bus travel for women: APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy sought to know why the TDP-led NDA government was taking more time to implement its election promise of free bus travel for women.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, she said free travel for women in APSRTC buses is part of the Super Six programme announced by the TDP. “Though a month has passed after the formation of the NDA government in the State, no steps have been taken yet to fulfil the free bus travel promise,” she said.

The free bus travel scheme for women is being successfully implemented in the neighbouring Telangana and Karnataka. “Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu should reveal the reason why his government is buying time to implement the scheme intended for women. There is also no clarity yet on the guidelines of the Thalliki Vandanam scheme, which is also part of Super Six,” she pointed out, seeking clarity on the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Condemning the attacks on the statues of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in the State, she sought to know why politics is being attributed to YSR.