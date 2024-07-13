No breakthrough in Andhra Pradesh minor rape case yet

KURNOOL: Even as three days have passed since a search operation was launched to trace the body of an eight-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped, killed and pushed into the backwaters of the River Krishna under Muchumarri police station limits in Nandyal district by three minor boys, police are yet to achieve a breakthrough.

The delay in tracing the minor has been attributed to the inconsistent statements given by the accused to the police.

The incident took place on Sunday, but came to light on Wednesday, following which a search operation was launched. As part of the investigation, the three accused were brought to the crime scene at the Muchumarri lift irrigation pump house on Friday. The accused reportedly showed two spots, from where they claimed they had pushed the body into the water. Additionally, they also informed the investigators that they buried the body in the village burial ground. Police pressed an excavator to retrieve the body, but in vain.

Kurnool Range DIG Ch Vijaya Rao on Friday visited the spot and took stock of the situation. He told TNIE that efforts have been intensified to trace the girl and that officials from various departments are on the job. “Besides me, one SP, two additional SPs, four DSPs, 10 circle inspectors and several policemen and personnel from other departments like fire services and disaster response forces are part of the search operation. I hope we will achieve a breakthrough soon,” the DIG said.

Minor’s rape is quite disturbing: Pawan Kalyan

Further, he added that the accused were in a state of confusion and confusing the investigation officers with their contradictory statements. Moreover the villagers are also not cooperating with the police during the investigation, he said.

Expressing shock over the incident, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan said, “It is quite disturbing that the perpetrators are minors.” He added that young minds are getting spoiled due to multiple reasons and they should be punished at the school level itself.