23-year-old man dies trying to save wife after she slips from running train

KURNOOL: A passenger died while trying to save his wife, who had slipped from the running train on the outskirts of Dhone Railway Station early on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sayed Afish (23) from Shiroor area in Udipi district of Karnataka.

According to railway police, Afish was married to Afra Bhanu four months ago, after a period of courtship. The young couple were returning to Bengaluru from Guntur by the Prasanthi Express after attending a family function.

The duo were travelling in the general compartment of the train and as there were no seats to sit, they sat on the footboard of the compartment.

Afra Bhanu fell asleep and slipped from the train. Noticing this, Sayed Afish, also jumped in an attempt to rescue her. The train guard, who saw this, pulled the chain and stopped the train. Fatally injured Afish was taken to a hospital in Dhone for treatment, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, Afra Bhanu, who lost consciousness after slipping from the train, woke up after some time and managed to walk to a nearby petrol station and received help from locals to reach a hospital. She was taken to Dhone Government Hospital.

In the morning, when she regained consciousness, hospital authorities and railway police explained about the incident. She was also informed about her husband, whose body was brought to that very hospital for postmortem. Dhone railway police registered a case and investigation is underway.

