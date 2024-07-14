Crimes against girls will be curbed: AP DGP

TIRUPATI: Director General of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has promised to pay special attention to prevent crimes against minor girls in the State.

He held a comprehensive crime review meeting with the SPs of Rayalaseema districts at the Police Guest House in Tirupati on Saturday. The DGP laid emphasis on enhancing crime prevention strategies, and addressing key law enforcement challenges in the region.

He highlighted the importance of launching awareness programmes on crime investigation for police in every district with special attention to crimes against minor girls.

He also stressed the need for a robust approach to combat ganja cultivation and smuggling. As part of these efforts, Anti-Task Force teams will be set up to curb ganja cultivation, and a 100-day action plan will be implemented to combat the ganja menace.

The use of technology to identify and eradicate ganja crops was also discussed at the meeting. The DGP emphasised the need for setting up more checkpoints curb ganja smuggling in the State. Steps should be taken to protect the tribal people from exploitation by ganja cultivators, he said.

The DGP emphasised the welfare of police personnel. He discussed plans to upgrade outdated police vehicles, enhance basic policing at all levels, and announce an upcoming police recruitment drive.