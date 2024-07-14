Diarrhoea under control in Palnadu, Rs.10 lakh allocated for silt removal: AP Municipal Minister

GUNTUR: The situation of diarrhoea outbreak in Piduguralla town of Palnadu is under control and all necessary measures are being taken to supply safe drinking water to the public, said Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana. He visited the town on Saturday to assess the situation. It can be noted that it is his second visit in the last four days after two people died and 60 people were taken ill after consuming contaminated water.

The officials have identified the traces of nitrate in the bore water utilised by the local people. In Vijayawada, local MLA Yarapatineni Srinivas and the minister visited Lenin Nagar and Maruthi Nagar.

During a review meeting with the officials, Narayana said that as nitrate traces have been confirmed in the bore well water and the supply of water has been halted.

He also instructed the officials to test the water samples from the other 36 drinking water bore wells.

He also allotted Rs 10 lakh for slit removal works in the town and instructed the official to expedite the works.Narayana said, “Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has paid special attention about the diarrhoea cases and reviewing the situation regularly. Due to water pipeline leakages in the rainy season, the water pollution is reported.” He appealed public to drink only boiled water.