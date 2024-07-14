Don’t fall on my feet: Naidu urges people, TDP activists

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who visited the party headquarters on Saturday, appealed to the people and party activists not to fall on his feet.

He made it clear that one should bow down at the feet of parents, teachers and God, but not before political leaders.

Urging the people to take his appeal seriously, Naidu asserted that he will also reciprocate similarly in case anyone attempts to touch his feet henceforth. He also suggested political leaders not to encourage such practice.

Naidu said though he was appealing to the people to refrain from touching his feet, people and activists continued the same. Appealing to the people to understand his request and to cooperate, he said people should uphold their self-respect.

Later in the day, chairing a meeting of the TDP leaders, Naidu asked them not to be lethargic because of power. Directing the ministers to visit the TDP headquarters frequently, he said at least two ministers should come to the office a day and be available to the party rank and file. They should feel visiting the party office as a service, he said.

Underscoring the need for formulating a special system to receive representations from the people and party activists, he informed that a special committee will also be constituted in this regard.

Urging the TDP cadre not to resort to attacks and vengeance, he said there will be no difference between the YSRC and the TDP if the ruling party makes the same mistakes as the previous regime. At the same breath, the TDP supremo maintained that those who committed mistakes would be punished legally.