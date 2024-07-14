Don’t fall on my feet: Naidu urges people, TDP activists

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who visited the party headquarters on Saturday, appealed to the people and party activists not to fall on his feet.
He made it clear that one should bow down at the feet of parents, teachers and God, but not before political leaders.
Urging the people to take his appeal seriously, Naidu asserted that he will also reciprocate similarly in case anyone attempts to touch his feet henceforth. He also suggested political leaders not to encourage such practice.
Naidu said though he was appealing to the people to refrain from touching his feet, people and activists continued the same. Appealing to the people to understand his request and to cooperate, he said people should uphold their self-respect.
Later in the day, chairing a meeting of the TDP leaders, Naidu asked them not to be lethargic because of power. Directing the ministers to visit the TDP headquarters frequently, he said at least two ministers should come to the office a day and be available to the party rank and file. They should feel visiting the party office as a service, he said.
Underscoring the need for formulating a special system to receive representations from the people and party activists, he informed that a special committee will also be constituted in this regard.
Urging the TDP cadre not to resort to attacks and vengeance, he said there will be no difference between the YSRC and the TDP if the ruling party makes the same mistakes as the previous regime. At the same breath, the TDP supremo maintained that those who committed mistakes would be punished legally.
Earlier in the day, hundreds of people gathered at the TDP headquarters to submit petitions to the Chief Minister.
Soon after he arrived at the party headquarters, Naidu received the petitions from the differently-abled people of Rajamahendravaram at the main entrance of the building.
Later, Naidu held a meeting with the party activists and others at the media room where he was briefed about various public issues like land disputes, health matters and personal issues.
The party leaders, however, urged Naidu to provide them an opportunity to fill nominated posts. Those who worked for Bima Mitra during the earlier TDP regime wanted that they be taken back into service.
Naidu appreciated the efforts of Sheik Assin and Md Imtiaz, who are running a furniture shop in Vijayawada, for donating Rs. 1 lakh for the construction of the capital Amaravati.
V Preetam couple from Guntur called on Naidu along with their one-year-old daughter, who has been suffering from spinal muscular atrophy, a serious ailment.
They made a fervent appeal to the Chief Minister that they need Rs. 16 crore to purchase a medicine that only can cure the disease of their daughter, which is to be administered within a month. Naidu promised them that their appeal would soon be examined.