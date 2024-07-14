Guntur skater excels on global stage

VIJAYAWADA: Jessy Raj Mathrapu, a 14-year-old artistic skater from Mangalagiri in Guntur district, mesmerised the crowd at the international rink in New Zealand.

Her graceful movements on skating wheels captivated the audience and jury alike, earning her a gold medal in her first international performance and cementing her status as an emerging global skating sensation.

A student at NSM Public School in Vijayawada, Jessy has consistently showcased her talent, securing numerous accolades and medals at both national and international levels.

Her skating journey began at the tender age of 10, under the guidance of dedicated coaches, including Team India Coach Simhachalam Ch Her parents, Suresh Kumar Mathrapu and Radha Mathrapu, have been her unwavering pillars of support. Radha, in particular, plays a pivotal role as her mentor, ensuring Jessy balances her academic and athletic commitments with grace.

At just 11 year old, Jessy debuted at the national level, astounding audiences and competitors with her flawless performances. She clinched top positions consecutively, earning medals at the 59th national-level competitions held in 2021, 2022, and 2023. These victories highlighted her exceptional skill and dedication to the sport.

Jessy’s success is a testament to her relentless dedication and rigorous training regimen. Despite her young age, she devotes four hours each day to perfecting her skating skills while maintaining an impressive academic record, achieving a 95% average in her ninth grade.