Protect young children from exposure to sexual content: Social activist

VISAKHAPATNAM: The alleged rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl by three of her seniors in school, aged between 12 and 13, in Nandyal district has shaken the entire State.
Reacting to the incident, Sunitha Krishnan, a social activist and chief functionary and co-founder of Prajwala, had taken to X (formerly Twitter) and called for urgent development of institutional mechanisms within the education system to address the hypersexualisation of younger children and their exposure to sexual content.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu acknowledged the necessity of such mechanisms to sensitise and protect children. He announced the initiation of revamping the curriculum from KG to PG in the said direction.
In a conversation with TNIE, Krishnan said, “The fact that the three offenders are juveniles raises concerns about our society. Punishment alone, such as jail or death penalty, is not sufficient in these cases. We are living in a diseased society that needs medicine. At an age when these children should be focused on studies, personal development, and extra-curricular activities, they have instead committed a serious crime, raising critical questions about the environment we are creating for the younger generation.”
She observed that something is fundamentally wrong with the society when a 12-year-old believes he can commit rape and murder. “We must recognise this problem and seek solutions beyond traditional punishments,” she opined.
Attributing the incident to three reasons, Krishnan explained, “Prevalence of extreme sexual content in movies, OTT platforms, and social media is the first reason for such incidents. Second, easy access to sexual content online, including child-related pornography. Third, the lack of a psychological and emotional support system for children in today’s generation.”
“It is crucial that we start challenging this overexploitation at the grassroots level,” she said. Krishnan also highlighted the lack of traditional family interactions in the modern society.
“We live in a generation where everyone is busy. Even homemakers are constantly on their phones. Unlike in the past, when children had a cocoon of safety with grandparents talking, guiding, and participating in family activities and gatherings, much of that is lost today,” she said.