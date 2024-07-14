Protect young children from exposure to sexual content: Social activist

VISAKHAPATNAM: The alleged rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl by three of her seniors in school, aged between 12 and 13, in Nandyal district has shaken the entire State.

Reacting to the incident, Sunitha Krishnan, a social activist and chief functionary and co-founder of Prajwala, had taken to X (formerly Twitter) and called for urgent development of institutional mechanisms within the education system to address the hypersexualisation of younger children and their exposure to sexual content.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu acknowledged the necessity of such mechanisms to sensitise and protect children. He announced the initiation of revamping the curriculum from KG to PG in the said direction.

In a conversation with TNIE, Krishnan said, “The fact that the three offenders are juveniles raises concerns about our society. Punishment alone, such as jail or death penalty, is not sufficient in these cases. We are living in a diseased society that needs medicine. At an age when these children should be focused on studies, personal development, and extra-curricular activities, they have instead committed a serious crime, raising critical questions about the environment we are creating for the younger generation.”