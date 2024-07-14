YSRC faces survival threat in its bastion, needs urgent steps for revival

NELLORE: The YSRC’s dismal show in the just concluded elections has marked a significant change in the power dynamics, posing a serious threat to its dominance over Nellore politics in the future.

Generally, Nellore is considered to be a YSRC bastion. In 2014, the YSRC won seven Assembly and Nellore Lok Sabha seat despite the strong show of the TDP alliance across the State. The party made a clean sweep in 2019, winning all the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats. In the just concluded elections, the YSRC drew a blank.

The YSRC’s downfall is largely attributed to its aggressive stance during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime. It was alleged that the YSRC regime targeted TDP leaders, undermining their financial resources, and harassed them in various ways. Controversies surrounding the ‘forcible’ acquisition of mines belonging to the TDP leaders resulted in widespread resentment.

The YSRC changed the district president before the elections. Former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy served as the district YSRC president for sometime. After being elected as an MLC, Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy was appointed as the district YSRC president. It was observed that Chandrasekhar failed to coordinate with the party’s rank and file to strengthen the YSRC at the grassroots in the district, resulting in its dismal show.

There has been a mass exodus of leaders from the YSRC after the party’s debacle in the elections in the district. Three corporators of Nellore Municipal Corporation are said to have left the YSRC, and many others are distancing themselves from the party activities. A recent meeting convened by Nellore rural incharge Adala Prabhakar Reddy saw only three corporators in attendance, with rumours suggesting that several others have already reached out to the TDP.