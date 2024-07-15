AP water minister criticises YSR regime for irrigation neglect, plans to complete Somasila apron in 60 days

NELLORE : Minister for Water Resources Development Nimmala Ramanaidu slammed the previous YSRC regime for the utter neglect of irrigation projects in the State, particularly the Somasila reservoir, posing a serious threat to its very existence.

Ramanaidu, along with Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana, inspected the Somasila reservoir on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised the urgent need for action to prevent the potential dam failure.

Highlighting the failures of the previous regime, he said the State regressed by 20 years on irrigation front in the last five years.

Despite experts’ warnings about potential breaches in 2021, the then Irrigation Minister, who hails from Nellore district, failed to take any concrete measures to protect the reservoir, he alleged.

Ramanaidu said, “A special action plan will be implemented to complete the apron construction of the reservoir within 60 days. The matter will be taken to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s notice for prioritised development of the Somasila reservoir.”

He acknowledged that several MLAs, irrigation associations and ryot leaders filed numerous complaints about various irregularities that took place in the Irrigation Department during the previous regime. A thorough investigation into the irregularities will be conducted to take necessary action, he said.

Earlier, Ramanaidu and other ministers held a review meeting on the development works of the Somasila reservoir with engineering officials. They also inspected the Anam Sanjeeva Reddy Somasila High Level Lift Canal and Somasila reservoir apron.

Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy presented a report on irrigation issues in her Assembly constituency and the poor condition of canals in Buchireddypalem, Kovur, Kodavalur, Vidavalur and Indukurupeta mandals. She underlined the need to take up the development of irrigation canals at a cost of Rs 20 crore on a priority basis.

The canals should be desilted and their embankments should the strengthened to ensure the free flow of water, the MLA said.

District Collector O Anand, MLAs Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, D Venkata Krishna Reddy, K Suresh, Inturi Nageswara Rao and Pasam Sunil Kumar were also present. and others were present.