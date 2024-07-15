Conductor dies, 20 hurt as lorry hits RTC bus on Kapada-Chennai highway

KADAPA : A conductor was killed and 20 passengers were injured when a speeding lorry collided with an RTC bus on the Kadapa-Chennai National Highway near Nandalur in Annamayya district on Sunday. The road accident caused severe disruption of vehicular traffic on the busy highway.

The deceased conductor was identified as Ramudu (40). According to the Nandalur police, lorry driver Dhanunjaya was under the ‘influence’ of alcohol when he rammed the vehicle into the RTC bus, which was going towards Tirupati, near Anjaneya Swamy temple in Nandalur.

Upon the receipt of information, the emergency services and police reached the spot as it echoed with the passengers’ cries for help. Several passengers, including the drivers of both vehicles, were trapped due to head-on collision. With great difficulty, the fire services and police personnel pulled out the injured with locals’ help and rushed them to Kadapa Government General Hospital.

Jana Sena Rajampet Parliamentary segment president Y Srinivasu Raju provided vehicles to shift the injured along with 108 ambulances. A case was registered.