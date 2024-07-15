CPM criticises Andhra government for neglecting rehabilitation of Polavaram displaced families

VIJAYAWADA : Speakers at a seminar on ‘Polavaram - Government’s White Paper’ organised by the CPM in the city on Sunday, found fault with the TDP-led NDA government for ignoring the issue of Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) of the project displaced families.

“The present government is more concerned about Polavaram, and not about the plight of the project-displaced families,” they said.

Addressing the seminar, CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu demanded an inquiry by a high-level committee into the irregularities that took place in the construction of the Polavaram Irrigation Project. The R&R package to the Polavaram displaced families should be on the lines of Amaravati, Outer Ring Road and Polavaram Right Main Canal oustees, he said.

“There is a need to ensure that national projects are not constructed with vote bank politics in mind, but long-term benefits to the people at large,” he stressed.

On the occasion, he pointed out that irrigation experts have been saying from the beginning that construction of projects on the Godavari River is not as easy as on the Krishna River. “Our stance has never changed. We stood by and stand by the oustees of the project, and we want justice for them,” he asserted.

Raghavulu said the parties that came to power in the State after bifurcation were not sincere about the Polavaram project. “In any project, people should come first and all other things next,” he asserted.

Social activist Umamaheswari, who is championing the cause of the Polavaram project displaced families, said grave injustice was done to the oustees in case of R&R compared to the displaced of other projects, including those of Polavaram Right Main Canal. “The ultimate losers are tribals,” she bemoaned.