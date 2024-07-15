Distressed parents demand cops to trace their daughter's body

MUCHUMARRI (NANDYAL DISTRICT): We cannot wait anymore, we want to see our daughter, the distraught father of the eight-year-old, who was allegedly raped and murdered by three minor boys and pushed into a canal in Muchumarri village of Nandyal district, begged the police even as the victim's mother shed tears of agony.

The parents saw their daughter seven days ago. On July 7, she had left home to play in a nearby ground but never came back.

Overcome by anger, grief and helplessness, the minor girl's parents demanded the police to trace their child's body.

A close relative of the victim raised concerns over the safety of their daughters, stating that they are scared to send the girls to school considering that individuals harbouring malicious intentions wandered free in the village.

"There is utmost need to take steps to change the behaviour of such children (referring to the accused), otherwise our village and the society at large will be at a great loss," she opined.

During police investigation, the three boys confessed that they committed the crime.

Another girl, the victim's playmate, also witnessed the incident.

Villagers concerned over probe

While police have attributed the delay in finding the body to misleading statements given by the boys, villagers are refusing to buy this argument. Locals believe that influential people are working to weaken the case.