IMD forecasts heavy rains in parts of coastal districts in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rains in isolated parts of both North and South Coastal districts on Monday, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated across Andhra Pradesh for the same period.

It further predicted heavy rains in isolated parts of the Coastal districts on Tuesday, and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated across the State for the same period.

Given the adverse weather forecast, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) alerted the district administrations. People in low-lying areas were advised to be alert and call toll-free numbers, 1070, 112, and 18004250101 for contact in case of emergencies.

As the Southwest monsoon was active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and normal over Rayalaseema, rainfall occurred at most places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and many places over Rayalaseema in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday.

The highest rainfall of 7 cm was recorded in Koayagudem, Polavaram of Eluru district, Veeraghattam of Paravatipuram Manyam district, followed by 6 cm in Palasa of Srikakulam district and Balijapeta of Paravatipuram Manyam district, 5 cm in Seethanagaram of Paravatipuram Manyam district, Dowleswaram of East Godavari district and Nuzvid of Eluru district. Rainfall up to 4 cm was reported at various places in the coastal districts as well as Rayalaseema region.

On the other hand, the floodwater level in Godavari at Polavaram and Rajamahendravaram is rising slowly. According to Dowleswaram flood control room, 1 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged from Polavaram dam and flowed into the river through Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage. The inflows will increase in coming days as there are wide spread rains in the upper catchment areas.