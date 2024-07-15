Mission LiFE is global mass movement: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu officially released Bureau of Energy Efficiency’s (BEE) Mission LiFE poster in Andhra Pradesh, aligning the State with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for sustainable development.

Naidu pledged full support to the initiative, aiming to promote sustainable living practices, stimulate economic growth, and also ensure a reliable and high-quality electricity supply for all consumers.

Reiterating the government’s dedication to eco-friendly practices like waste reduction, water conservation and renewable energy use, he lauded PM Modi for spearheading an India-led global mass movement through Mission LiFE to promote environmental protection.

It aims to create green jobs in renewable energy, waste management, and sustainable agriculture to boost GDP. It is expected that promoting sustainable tourism and organic farming will attract investments and strengthen economic resilience.

The initiative aims to transform lifestyle choices by encouraging sustainable practices to reduce the carbon footprint, conserve natural resources, and improve quality of life. It encourages households, industries and commercial establishments to adopt energy-efficient practices, leading to substantial reductions in power consumption and operational costs.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand stated that under the Chief Minister’s leadership, Andhra Pradesh stands at the forefront of creating a cleaner and greener energy mix. BEE media adviser and Mission LiFE nodal officer (Southern States & UTs) A Chandra Sekhara Reddy said AP is considered to be a pioneering State in the country in the area of energy efficiency.