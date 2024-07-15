Over 300 workers deployed to complete sanitation works amidst rising diarrhoea cases in AP

GUNTUR : After back-to-back visits of Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana, sanitation works in Piduguralla gained pace.

Over 300 sanitation workers have been deployed to finish the special sanitation and slit removal works by Sunday evening. The government is taking all necessary action to control the increasing number of diarrhoea cases, and the public should drink boiled water only as a precautionary measure.

After over 60 people were taken ill after consumption of contaminated water, Minister Narayana visited Lenin Nagar and Maruthi Nagar, where most of the patients belong, on July 11 and 13 and inspected the ground situation. The officials collected water samples from 10 bore wells from which people consumed water and found nitrate traces in water from eight bore wells.

Under the instructions of the minister, the officials halted the water supply from borewells. Poor sanitation and sewage systems were attributed to the increasing diarrhoea cases in the region. Following this, the minister allotted Rs 10 lakh for special sanitation works in the town. The officials started the works in Piduguralla town and Sattenapalle, Macherla, Narasaraopet, and Vinukonda municipalities.