VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the previous YSRC regime of exploiting natural resources, plundering lands and causing great damage to the forests in the past five years, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said irregularities related to lands stood at Rs 35,576 crore so far. “This is only a preliminary estimate. The real extent of the loot of natural resources in the State by the previous regime could be much higher,” he added.

Releasing a white paper on ‘Misappropriation of Natural Resources - Land, Mines, and Minerals and Forests’ at the State secretariat on Monday, Naidu said a new AP Land Grabbing Act on the lines of the Gujarat Land Grabbing Act, 2020, will be rolled out. Under this Act, land-grabbers will have to prove that they are the owners, Naidu explained and asserted that strict action will be taken against those who indulge in illegal activities like exploiting natural resources, looting people and the government properties.

Elaborating on the alleged looting in the past five years, the Chief Minister called on people to lodge complaints of land grabbing, litigation or if leaders from the previous regime forcefully occupied their mines, so that the TDP-led NDA government can launch an enquiry and render justice. He also announced that a toll-free number will be set up for receiving such complaints.

He said the Land Resurvey taken up by the previous government will be stalled. Officials were also given instructions for the same during the meeting itself. Charging the previous government with plundering red sanders and weakening the vigilance and forest staff, Naidu alleged that quarries were illegally grabbed by threatening owners. The Forest and Mining portfolios were given to one minister during the YSRC regime only to loot the State, he quipped.

Naidu to leave for New Delhi today

CM Naidu will be leaving for a two-day visit to Delhi on Tuesday. Though there is no clarity on his appointments, sources said Naidu may meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urge him to resolve issues related to the bifurcation. Before leaving for the national capital, the Chief Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting at the State Secretariat

YSRC leaders grabbed thousands of acres through innovative system: CM

Describing leaders of YSRC as financial terrorists, he said they had an innovative system to grab lands in Visakhapatnam, Ongole, Chittoor and Tirupati and other cities as well. Naidu pointed out that the land he had earlier allocated to Ramanaidu Studios in Visakhapatnam was illegally reclassified as residential property only to grab a share in that land.

“YSRC former MP from Visakhapatnam MVV Satyanarayana made every attempt to illegally occupy 12.51 acres of land allotted to an old age home, while Sarada Peetham was allocated land at merely Rs 1 lakh per acre,” he noted.

He alleged that 8,086 acres of land, meant for distribution to the landless, was grabbed by those who were not even eligible for land allotment.