Don’t misuse public mandate: Pawan Kalyan to MLAs

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan called upon his party ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs to conduct themselves in a restrained and dignified manner and not to misuse the public mandate given to them.

Felicitating the JSP leaders, who achieved victory in the general elections to the State Assembly and the Lok Sabha with a 100% strike rate, at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday, the JSP chief said their efforts made the party the backbone of the NDA in the State.

He strictly advised the JSP people’s representatives to keep their families and heirs away from the official programmes. Any deviation from the party line will attract disciplinary action, he warned.

The JSP chief said the victory of the Jana Sena Party in the 2024 elections has become a case study in political science in the country.

“Wherever I went in the country in recent times, I was given more respect as a politician. At the wedding ceremony of Ambanis’ in Mumbai, several guests asked me how I achieved 100% strike rate. I felt proud, but at the same time I was made aware of the weight of the responsibility given by the five crore people of the State,” he said.

Asserting that overcoming the hurdle of defeat is not that easy, as faced by Jana Sena earlier, Pawan Kalyan said the YSRC, which bagged only 11 seats, even failed to turn up in the Assembly, unable to digest the debacle.

“Though we took a step back and restricted ourselves to 21 seats, those seats are now the backbone of the 164-strong alliance government,” the Jana Sena chief said and added that the party’s strength has increased from 7% to 20% in the State.

The Deputy Chief Minister advised his party men to raise the public issues, and the State’s development in every fora, be it in the Lok Sabha or the State Assembly.