Forest officials seize 246 tortoises in ASR district, one held for wildlife trafficking

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State forest department officials arrested a person for illegally transporting 246 tortoises from Kakinada district to Odisha on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Suraj Mandal. During a routine check at the Tulasipaka Forest checkpost in Chintoor mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, the officials intercepted a vehicle, following which they found 246 tortoises and 16 of them were found dead.

However, the remaining 230 tortoises were alive and are said to be released back into their natural habitat in the Sabari River.

Suraj Mandal was arrested at the scene for charges related to wildlife trafficking. He was sent on judicial remand.

The operation was led by Lakkavaram Forest Field Officer Venkata Nanaji, who emphasised the importance of protecting endangered species from illegal trade. He was supported in the inspection by Lakkavaram Section Officer Vijay Kumar and Beat Officer B Sarita, among others.

In the absence of the Rampachodavaram Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Chintur DFO M Babita assumed responsibility for the case.

Babita revealed, “Regrettably, 16 turtles died, but the remaining ones were released into the Sabari River. This incident highlights the ongoing issue of illegal wildlife trafficking in the region. We are currently questioning the arrested individuals and working to identify and catch others involved in this activity.”

She added that the poachers planned to sell the turtles at `150 per kg, indicating they are consumed in Odisha. In response, the forest department is working to identify and catch the perpetrators. They have also increased monitoring and surveillance to protect wildlife and prevent similar illegal activities.