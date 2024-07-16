Mystery shrouds death of 13-year-old girl in Guntur

GUNTUR : A 13-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Kothareddypalem village in Chebrolu mandal of Guntur district on Monday.

According to police, the deceased girl was studying Class VII at the local Zilla Parishad High School. She was found dead in a house owned by Nagaraju from the same village. The girl reportedly left school in the afternoon. She told her friends that she was having severe stomach pain. However, when her brother, a Class IX student in the same school, went home in the evening and found that the girl had not reached yet. He learnt that she left in the afternoon.

He went to Nagaraju’s house only to find it locked. He peered through the window and found his sister lying on the floor unconscious with neck injuries. He, along with his parents, broke the lock and entered into the house. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Guntur GGH for post-mortem.

Tenali DSP K Ramesh inspected the crime spot. He said Nagaraju was married and has been living alone after his wife left him. He was working at a local gas company. Special teams have been formed to track Nagaraju.