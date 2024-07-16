Three-year-old girl dies of diarrhoea in Andhra's Kurnool district

KURNOOL : A three-year-old girl was died due to diarrhoea, and at least 30 people were taken ill after consuming contaminated water at Sunkeswari village in Mantralayam mandal of Adoni revenue division in Kurnool district. They were shifted to different hospitals for treatment on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Jyothi from Sunkeswari village.

According to villagers, the Rural Water Supply (RWS) department has supplied polluted water to the village two days ago. The people had consumed the water following which several people have suffered continuous vomiting and severe diarrhoea. Few of them were shifted to Yemmiganur and Adoni Government Hospitals after complaints of severe stomach pain.

Meanwhile, the district medical and health officials arranged medical camps and monitoring the situation of the villagers. District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr Y Praveen Kumar said, “The present situation is under control. All the streets and colonies were sanitised and drains were cleared in the two villages. Water samples were collected and sent them to labs for testing.”

Apart from this, district in-charge collector Narapureddy Mourya rushed to the village on Monday and assessed the situation. He instructed doctors and medical staff to ensure effective treatment for patients. She appealed to villagers to consume only boiled water and stressed on the importance of cleanliness and hygiene. Mourya said that the medical camps will be remained until the issue is solved.

Responding the girl’s death due to diarrhoea, Minister for Industries TG Bharath collected the details of the incident from the in-charge collector and instructed authorities to take measures to prevent the spread of the seasonal diseases. The minister asked the doctors to be available for the public.