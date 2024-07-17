Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor man trapped in Kuwait rescued

CHITTOOR: Siva from Chintaparti village in Vayalpadu mandal of the erstwhile undivided Chittoor district went to work in Kuwait, but ended up grazing cattle in the desert in harrowing conditions. Responding to a video posted by Siva on social media explaining his ordeal in Kuwait, Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh took up the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs.

According to reports, Siva went to Kuwait two months ago in search of a better livelihood. The agent, who promised Siva a decent job, deceived him and he was forced to work as a shepherd in the desert.

Unable to face the hardship in Kuwait, he posted the video on social media, appealing for help, revealing that he was being forced to work in the desert without proper food and shelter. He mentioned that if his ordeal continued for a few more days, he might have been forced to end his life.

Siva’s video went viral on social media, prompting Lokesh to take up the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs. He assured that the Andhra Pradesh government would do everything possible to bring Siva back to India safely. The Indian embassy with the support of the Telugu community in Kuwait, traced Siva, and safely brought him to the embassy.

In a follow-up video on Monday, Siva expressed his gratitude, stating that the embassy is taking good care of him, and making arrangements for his return to India.

He thanked everyone who helped him during his ordeal. Lokesh took to social media platform X to announce that Siva is now in the safe custody of the Indian embassy, and will be reunited with his family soon.