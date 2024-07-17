Focus on public health: Former YSRC MLA to government

VIJAYAWADA: Raising serious concern over the deteriorating health conditions in the State, YSRC leader and former MLA Monditoka Jaganmohan Rao criticised the TDP-led NDA government for its lack of action and focus on public health issues.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, the former MLA said, “The health conditions in the State are rapidly declining and the number of diarrhoea cases is increasing drastically every day. This indicates the government’s inability to supply safe drinking water to the people.”

He said, “Instead of addressing the pressing health concerns, the government is busy targeting YSRC leaders, he observed. Rao said former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy brought revolutionary changes in education and medical sectors, laying emphasis on provision of quality and free healthcare to everyone. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu did not set up even a single government medical college during his previous tenure, he recounted, pointing out that due to the negligence of the tripartite alliance government, the opening of five new medical colleges this year was stalled.

Lashing out at Naidu for claiming himself as an intellectual, former minister Perni Venkataramaiah said the CM’s ability was evident with the latter’s reported move to present a vote on account budget rather than a full budget.