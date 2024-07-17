Government school students complain to Collector against Telugu teacher for poor teaching

GUNTUR: Few students from Pedaravuru Zilla Parishad High School filed a complaint with the Guntur district Collector, S Nagalakshmi, about the poor teaching of their Telugu language teacher.

During the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), Class IX students from the government school in Tenali and their parents came to Guntur and submitted a complaint to the Collector.

They said that their Telugu teacher, Nageswar Rao, who was transferred to their school last year has been negligent and not teaching properly to the students. They complained that, Nageswar, just sits in the classroom without teaching anything to the students and did not even issued syllabus for the exams properly.

“He even failed to explain Telugu alphabets in correct order and asked us to learn the same and when we asked to clarify our doubts, he is misguiding us with false information,’’ the students added.

They also highlighted that, when they complained about the same to the headmaster of the school, he reprimanded the students and refused to take any action. The parents also urged the Collector to appoint a new teacher, as they are worried about their children’s education who are going to write SSC board exams next year.