Guntur Municipal Commissioner chief suspends 3 sanitation officials

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Commissioner (GMC) Kirthi Chekuri issued orders to suspend three sanitation officers and surrender chief municipal health officer, Asha, for their negligence in delivering their duties properly. She visited Brindavan Gardens, Lakshmipuram, Brodipet, Cobaltpet, Kothapet, Arundalpet, Pothurivarithota, and Gunturvarithota areas in the city and conducted surprise inspections on the sanitation works on Tuesday.

She expressed dismay over the poor sanitation as heaps of waste piled on the roadside and delay in road sweeping works. She said door-to-door waste collection should be done without fail. People are dumping the garbage on roads and drains due to delay in collecting waste by municipal staff.

Heaps of waste piled on roads pose a threat to public health, especially in the rainy season. She warned that stern action would be taken against officials concerned if failed to complete the sanitation works under their limits. She directed the officials to ensure the sanitation workers, secretaries, inspectors, and supervisors should attend to their work by 6 am.