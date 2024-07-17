IMD forecasts heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh on July 17

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for heavy rains in isolated parts of both North and South Coastal districts on Wednesday. Meanwhile, isolated places across the State are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph for the same period.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places over coastal districts on Thursday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places across the state with strong surface winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph for the same period.

Monday’s low-pressure area which was over South Odisha, now lies over South Chhattisgarh adjoining Vidarbha with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. Another low-pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal around July 19.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) alerted the district administrations. People in low-lying areas were advised to be on alert and call toll-free numbers, 1070, 112, and 18004250101 in case of emergencies.

Many places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema received rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. The highest rainfall of 7 cm was recorded in Pagidyala of Nandyal district, followed by 5 cm in Atmakur, Jupadu Bungalow, and Nandikotkur, and Repalle of Bapatla district.

Rainfall up to 4 cm was reported at various places in the coastal districts as well as the Rayalaseema region.