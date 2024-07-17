JSP less harsh towards YSRC with focus on gaining strength

VIJAYAWADA: The attitude adopted by the NDA allies in Andhra Pradesh towards their main opposition YSRC seems to be different post elections. It is more visible in the case of the Jana Sena Party headed by Pawan Kalyan.
The JSP, while maintaining ‘Alliance Dharma’ is making every effort to strengthen itself and prove itself as a party that means public service. In contrast to the vitriolic rhetoric he engaged against the YSRC in the run-up to elections, the JSP chief has toned down his criticism after coming to power, and even asked his party rank and file to be restrained while making criticism. “YSRC leaders are not our enemies but only political rivals. Our fight is only against their policies and not on individuals. Do not make any personal remarks or be vindictive. Use dignified language to express the essence of your criticism in a more effective manner,” he advised.
On the other hand, despite their supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s repeated appeals to maintain restraint, TDP leaders, including ministers, have been targeting YSRC leaders.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior JSP leader said, “Nothing much has changed. Our party’s attitude has always been to conduct ourselves in a dignified manner. In the run-up to elections, our leader only paid the YSRC back in its own coin. Now, there is no opposition, and our leader has already said not to act in a vindictive manner. What will be the difference between us and the YSRC, if we act like them? As our leader said it will be an evidence-based fare and constructive criticism.”
Pawan Kalyan has even asked his party’s social media wing to be restrained and not to make any personal remarks against any leader, particularly women. It should be noted here that, soon after being sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan has been engaged in a marathon of review meetings of his portfolios Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Forest, Science and Technology to ferret out the ‘dark deeds’ of the previous YSRC regime, and confront the opposition with evidence.
JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, now Civil Supplies Minister, from day one of becoming part of the State Cabinet, has been engaged in field visits to expose the irregularities that took place in the department during the previous regime.
After a month of forming the government, the JSP is now turning its focus on party-strengthening activities, and it has decided to launch an active member enrolment drive from July 18. Now, the JSP has 6.57 lakh active members, and the target is to take it to nine lakh.
When pointed out that the TDP seems to be more aggressive in confronting the YSRC, another JSP leader observed that it was not the case. “The TDP supremo time and again has been asking his party cadre to maintain restraint and not talk baseless drivel,” he said.