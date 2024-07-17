JSP less harsh towards YSRC with focus on gaining strength

VIJAYAWADA: The attitude adopted by the NDA allies in Andhra Pradesh towards their main opposition YSRC seems to be different post elections. It is more visible in the case of the Jana Sena Party headed by Pawan Kalyan.

The JSP, while maintaining ‘Alliance Dharma’ is making every effort to strengthen itself and prove itself as a party that means public service. In contrast to the vitriolic rhetoric he engaged against the YSRC in the run-up to elections, the JSP chief has toned down his criticism after coming to power, and even asked his party rank and file to be restrained while making criticism. “YSRC leaders are not our enemies but only political rivals. Our fight is only against their policies and not on individuals. Do not make any personal remarks or be vindictive. Use dignified language to express the essence of your criticism in a more effective manner,” he advised.

On the other hand, despite their supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s repeated appeals to maintain restraint, TDP leaders, including ministers, have been targeting YSRC leaders.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior JSP leader said, “Nothing much has changed. Our party’s attitude has always been to conduct ourselves in a dignified manner. In the run-up to elections, our leader only paid the YSRC back in its own coin. Now, there is no opposition, and our leader has already said not to act in a vindictive manner. What will be the difference between us and the YSRC, if we act like them? As our leader said it will be an evidence-based fare and constructive criticism.”