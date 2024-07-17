Reactor blast claims one life in Vasant Chemicals unit in Anakapalli

VISAKHAPATNAM: A major fire accident occurred at Vasant Chemicals in the Western Sector of the Achyutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Anakapalli district on Wednesday.

The incident was caused by a reactor explosion at the factory, resulting in the death of a man present at the scene. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep, a native of Odisha.

Initial reports indicate that Pradeep was working at the site when the explosion occurred. The full extent of casualties and injuries is yet to be determined, as further details are still awaited.

In response to the incident, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha contacted the district collector to inquire about the cause of the accident.

The Home Minister asked the authorities to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured and directed that rescue operations be expedited to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone involved.