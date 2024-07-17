Two arrested for illegal kidney transplant racket in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Guntur police arrested two persons on Tuesday in connection with the illegal kidney transplant case.

Disclosing the details at a press conference on Tuesday, Guntur West Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mahesh said, Syyed Yousuf Sonu Bhasha (28), the key accused in the case and a native of Seetharampuram, Nimmakayala Subrahmanyam (33), a native of Bantumilli in Krishna district, have been arrested.

The issue came to light after Madhu Babu, an auto driver, who ‘donated’ his kidney on the promise of receiving Rs 30 lakh filed a complaint with the police after he was paid only Rs 1.10 lakh.

Upon receiving the complaint, police filed a case under IPC Sections 370, 470, 465, 466, 468, 471, 120 (B) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 18, 19, and 20 of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act. As many as four special teams were formed to nab the accused.

Madhu Babu had said that he decided to ‘donate’ his kidney as he was under severe financial burden. He had come across a post on a social media platform regarding kidney ‘donation’ in return for money. Subsequently, he expressed his interest to the person who made the post.

The main accused Bhasha was the one who responded to the message sent by the victim and encouraged him to ‘donate’ his kidney. He also introduced him to Subrahmanyam, the brother-in-law of the organ recipient. Mahesh said both the accused will be produced in the court and sent to remand. The special teams are still working on nabbing the three other accused in the case, he added.