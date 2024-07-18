AP IT Minister Lokesh invites NASSCOM to set up business in state

VIJAYAWADA: Even as industry leaders and NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Service Companies) raised concerns and expressed disappointment over the Karnataka government’s decision to reserve jobs for Kannadigas in the private sector, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday jumped at the opportunity to invite businesses to set up shop in the state.
Responding to a post by NASSCOM on X, Lokesh invited association members to expand or relocate to Visakhapatnam and promised best facilities.
“Dear @NASSCOM members, We understand your disappointment. We welcome you to expand or relocate your businesses to our IT, IT services, AI, and data center cluster at Vizag. We will offer you best-in-class facilities, uninterrupted power, infrastructure, and the most suitable skilled talent for your IT enterprise with no restrictions from the Government. Andhra Pradesh is ready to welcome you. Please get in touch!,” he tweeted.
Earlier, NASSCOM had raised concerns over the Siddaramaiah Cabinet clearing the Karnataka State Employment of Local Industries Factories Establishment Act Bill, 2024. NASSCOM pointed out that the tech sector contributes to 25% of Karnataka’s GDP, houses a quarter of the country’s digital talent, over 11,000 start-ups and 30% of total GCCs.
Curbs may force firms to relocate
It noted that such restrictions could force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce.
In its statement, NASSCOM said, “In today’s highly competitive landscape, knowledge-led businesses will locate where talent is, as attracting skilled workers is crucial for success. Globally, there is a huge shortage of skilled talent, and Karnataka despite the large pool, is no exception. For States to become a key technology
hub, a dual strategy is key - a magnet for the best talent worldwide and focused investment in building a strong talent pool within the State through formal and vocational channels.”