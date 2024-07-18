AP IT Minister Lokesh invites NASSCOM to set up business in state

VIJAYAWADA: Even as industry leaders and NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Service Companies) raised concerns and expressed disappointment over the Karnataka government’s decision to reserve jobs for Kannadigas in the private sector, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday jumped at the opportunity to invite businesses to set up shop in the state.

Responding to a post by NASSCOM on X, Lokesh invited association members to expand or relocate to Visakhapatnam and promised best facilities.

“Dear @NASSCOM members, We understand your disappointment. We welcome you to expand or relocate your businesses to our IT, IT services, AI, and data center cluster at Vizag. We will offer you best-in-class facilities, uninterrupted power, infrastructure, and the most suitable skilled talent for your IT enterprise with no restrictions from the Government. Andhra Pradesh is ready to welcome you. Please get in touch!,” he tweeted.