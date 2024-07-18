APCC chief Sharmila Reddy mocks CM Naidu for frequent Delhi visits

VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy on Wednesday mocked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for having visited New Delhi four times to date, but returning empty-handed every time.

Taking to social media platform X, she posted that Naidu seems to be going to Delhi to say ‘Ji Huzoor’ before the NDA top leadership instead of making the Centre resolve the issues in the state like stopping the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and getting funds for Polavaram project.

She said even after a month of forming the TDP-led NDA government, no concrete steps were taken to address the issues at hand in the State. Despite having enough clout in the NDA government, Naidu could not make either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or other Central ministers take the issues of Andhra Pradesh seriously. “It is time for Naidu to open his eyes and realise that the BJP is playing with him,” she observed.