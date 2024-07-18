BJP leader Dinakar welcomes CM Naidu's decision to enact new AP Land Grabbing Act

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar has welcomed Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to enact a new AP Land Grabbing Act on the lines of the Gujarat Land Grabbing Act, to protect private and government lands.

Addressing a news conference at the State BJP office on Wednesday, he highlighted the large scale land encroachments that took place during the previous YSRC regime.

The TDP-led NDA government’s white paper on ‘Misappropriation of Natural Resources - Land, Mines, and Minerals and Forests’ revealed the loot of the previous regime, he said.

He accused the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of deceiving the people in the name of constructing three capitals to promote regional development. The AP Land Titling Act was passed under the pretext that it was part of NITI Aayog guidelines. Hence, the NDA government repealed the Act, he said.