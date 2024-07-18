Factories minister Subhash blames former YSRCP government for industrial accidents

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Labour, Factories and Boilers, and Insurance Medical Services, Vasamsetti Subhash held the previous YSRC regime responsible for the spate of accidents in factories and industrial units.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP State headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, he condoled the death of a worker in an explosion in Vasant Chemicals in Atchutpuram Special Economic Zone of Anakapalli district, and another worker in Janani Concrete Ready Mix company at Atchampet village in Samalkota mandal. He said ex gratia was announced for the families of deceased workers.

“It is a sin of the previous YSRC government. They appointed inexperienced officials and handed over safety audit to third parties for kickbacks, resulting in accidents at factories now,” he said, and promised to get the safety audit reviewed by expert committees.

The minister also accused the YSRC government of diverting building workers’ welfare fund to the tune of Rs 300 crore, besides ignoring the maintenance of ESI hospitals in the State. He also lashed out at the previous YSRC regime for looting sand and other natural resources.