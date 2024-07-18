Health Minister Satya Kumar urges Centre to allocate Rs. 1,000 crore under NHM

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has urged the Centre to allocate Rs 1,000 crore under the National Health Mission (NHM), said Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting several Union Minister in New Delhi on Wednesday, Satya Kumar mentioned that he requested funds for the construction of ‘Arogya Mandir’ buildings in the State.

The Union Ministers also discussed the political developments in the State. Related to this, the Health Minister said, “The Union Ministers enquired about the political developments in the State and learned about the decisions taken by the State government in the past 40 days.”

He informed that responding to the Union Ministers, Satya Kumar explained to them the increase in social security pensions, the free sand policy, Anna Canteens, Skill Census, and other initiatives despite the financial burden on the State government, for which they appreciated, he added.