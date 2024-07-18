IMD forecasts heavy rains in isolated parts of Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rains in isolated parts of North Coastal districts on Thursday.

Meanwhile, isolated places in South Coastal districts are likely to receive heavy rains. Isolated parts of the State are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph for the same period.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places over coastal districts on Friday and Saturday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are predicted in isolated places across the State with strong surface winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph for the same period.

The AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) alerted the district administrations. People in low-lying areas were advised to be on alert and call toll-free numbers, 1070, 112, and 18004250101 in case of emergencies.

A few places in coastal AP and one or two places in Rayalaseema received rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday. The highest rainfall of 6 cm was recorded in Merakamudidam of Vizianagaram district followed by 5 cm of rain Therlam and Gajapathinagaram of Vizianagaram district.