Officials told to recall ‘false’ murder case against couple, Home Minister orders to speed up investigation

GUNTUR: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has ordered officials to recall a murder case that was allegedly falsely booked against a couple under Nallapadu police station limits.

According to the sources, N Subbarao and Shankar Leela, residents of Ratnagiri Nagar in Guntur rural mandal, alleged that one Bandaru Anand had kidnapped their daughter, Janani, and forcefully married her in 2022. At the time, Janani was a third-year degree student.

When they went to Nallapadu police station to file a complaint against Anand, the then local circle inspector B Srinivas Rao allegedly refused to take their complaint.

Under the directions of a former minister, the police reportedly booked the couple with murder charges.

On learning that their daughter was pregnant, the couple sent a relative to visit her in Sathuluru village, in Palnadu district.

The couple said their relative was allegedly attacked by Anand’s family.

On September 17 last year, Subbarao and Leela were informed that Janani was ill and admitted to Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH). The couple rushed to visit her, only to find her dead. They filed a complaint with the district Collector to probe the death of their daughter.

Following this, an investigation committee visited the couple and collected all information from them. Subsequently, Anitha directed the officials to recall the case and speed up investigation.