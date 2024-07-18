R&B Minister Janardhan Reddy discusses major road projects with Gadkari in AP

TIRUPATI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari arrived in Tirupati on Wednesday on a two-day visit to inspect the progress of various highway projects in Andhra Pradesh.

Gadkari was welcomed by R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy and Principal Secretary (R&B) Kantilal Dande.

Gadkari held a review meeting at the airport’s VIP lounge with officials and people’s representatives to discuss the status of national highways, ongoing highway projects, and the overall condition of roads in the State. Sources revealed that the Centre has granted preliminary approval for several road projects aimed at improving connectivity between Amaravati and other regions in Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring States.

Among the critical projects discussed was the 189 km Amaravati Outer Ring Road (ORR). The review also included significant infrastructure development such as the Vijayawada Eastern Bypass Road and a proposed flyover from NTR Health University to Nidamanuru.

Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy submitted various proposals to Gadkari, including the conversion of the iconic bridge at Siddeswaram into a barrage on the Krishna River. Gadkari reportedly responded positively to the proposal.