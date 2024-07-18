Tension in Punganoor of Chittoor district following clashes between TDP and YSRC

TIRUPATI: Tension prevailed for some time in the Punganur assembly constituency as TDP and YSRC activists clashed again during the visit of Rajampeta MP PV Mithun Reddy on Thursday.

The unrest began when a large number of TDP activists gathered in Punganur to protest against the YSRC MP's visit. Mithun Reddy was scheduled to visit former Chittoor MP N Reddeppa at his residence.

TDP activists, aware of the visit, assembled in large numbers, prompting YSRC supporters to also gather in support of their MP.

Violence erupted when TDP activists attempted to storm Reddeppa's residence, throwing stones at YSRC supporters, who retaliated in kind. In the ensuing chaos, the MP's security personnel fired two rounds in self-defense as TDP activists attempted further attacks.

Tensions ran high in Punganur, and local police had to deploy additional forces, resorting to a mild lathi charge to disperse the groups

YSRC MP PV Mithun Reddy condemned the incident, accusing the ruling TDP government of inciting attacks on him since taking office about a month ago. "Violent attacks on YSRCP activists in Punganur have not ceased since the TDP came to power. They are preventing me from visiting the constituency, despite it being my constitutional right. It is unfortunate that the police, who should provide security, are merely spectators. I will bring these attacks to the attention of the Lok Sabha speaker," Mithun Reddy stated.