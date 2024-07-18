YSRC activist hacked to death in Andhra's Vinukonda

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed in Vinukonda of Palnadu district after a member of the YSRC party's youth wing was brutally killed on Wednesday night.

According to the local police, the deceased was identified as Shiekh Rasheed (27), a resident of Vinukonda town.

At around 8.30 pm, he was on his way back home when he was attacked by one Sheikh Jilani at the highly crowded Mandlamudi Bus Stand Center. Jilani wielded a machete and severed both of Rasheed's hands and slit his throat. The brutal scene was captured on video.

Soon after receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the severely injured Rasheed to the hospital where he was announced dead.

Condemning the act, YSRCP posted on X that, "Jilani, a TDP goon who transformed into an anthropomorphic monster, has brutally killed a YSRCP activist in Palnadu. Vinukonda YSRCP youth wing leader Rashid was viciously attacked with a knife, leading to severe injuries to both his hands and a fatal neck wound. Rashid tragically died while receiving treatment in the hospital."

Ruling out the speculations of political motives behind the gruesome crime, Palnadu district Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanchi Srinivasa Rao, who took charge two days ago, said the reason behind the murder was personal rivalry between both the deceased and accused.

He also informed that a thorough investigation has been launched. The police reportedly launched a manhunt to nab Jilani. Meanwhile, to prevent any further violence in the town, police imposed Section 144. Stern action would be taken against those who fail to follow the regulations and try to instigate further violence, SP said.