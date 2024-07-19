Chief Secretary highlights Andhra Pradesh’s measures to curb ganja smuggling

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad informed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah that Andhra Pradesh State government is implementing a stringent action plan to curb the smuggling of ganja and narcotic substances.

Participating in the Seventh Apex Level Meeting of Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) held in New Delhi through a video conference on Thursday, the Chief Secretary explained the measures being taken by State police such as strengthening the vigil at borders, formation of a special task force, awareness campaign, encouragement to tribals to given up cultivation of ganja and other programmes.

During the meeting, the Union Home Minister launched National Narcotics Helpline ‘MANAS’ (Madak Padarth Nishedh Asuchna Kendra) and virtually inaugurated the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Office at Srinagar.

He also released NCB Annual Report 2023 and Compendium on ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’.

Amit Shah said MANAS will have a toll-free number 1933, a web portal, a mobile app and UMANG app so that citizens of the country can anonymously connect with NCB for seeking advice on de-addiction and rehabilitation. “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target to make India first in every field by 2047,” Shah said.