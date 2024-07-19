JSP launches special drive to enrol 10 lakh active members in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Jana Sena Party 10-day active member enrolment drive commenced on Thursday to strengthen the JSP from the grassroots across the State.

JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar launched the drive in Vijayawada, while party general secretary Nagababu participated in a programme organised to mark the occasion in Hyderabad.

The enrolment drive will continue till July 28. Besides the enrolment of new active members, renewal of the existing membership will be undertaken during the drive. “Active membership of the JSP gives an assurance to the activists that the party will always be there for them,” Manohar said.

“Three years ago, our party president Pawan Kalyan launched the active membership drive, and active members get insurance cover. In the last three years, 344 families of the party activists, who lost their lives, have been given the insurance claim amount, which provided them the much-needed financial stability,” Manohar said.