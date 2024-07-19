Vinukonda murder, Punganur clash spark political slugfest in Andhra Pradesh

Constitutional institutions have failed: Jagan

He further said, “Your hypocritical plays of committing crimes and pushing them back on someone else are over. We are committed to protecting people. No incident is ignored and no accused is left out. It is not possible to sit in Banglore’s Yelahanka Palace and carry out conspiracies here. This is not a government that fears your warnings, this is a public government that is accountable to the people and their lives,’’ Lokesh added.

In his letter to PM Modi, Jagan raised concerns over the “complete collapse of law and order in the State” and sought investigation by Central government agencies into the incidents that were reported in the State after the elections. He also requested the Prime Minister for an appointment at the earliest to appraise him of the details.

Stating that Constitutional institutions have failed, and the administration has been paralysed, Jagan wrote, “There is no protection to life, limb and dignity of the people. Leaders and workers of the ruling party, with their barbaric and inhumane activities, are spreading widespread fear among the people of the state.”

Accusing the TDP-led NDA government of targeting those who didn’t support them in the recently concluded elections, the former Chief Minister said, “In addition to personal attacks and vandalism, they have caused severe damage to government properties.”

Citing the killing of the YSRC activist in Vinukonda and the ‘attempt to murder’ on YSRC MP PV Midhun Reddy, Jagan noted that both incidents happened nearby of police presence. “This is the classic example of the apathy of police towards law-and-order issues. With this attitude of the police, TDP goons are emboldened to perpetuate these barbaric and inhuman acts as if they were permitted to do so,” he said.