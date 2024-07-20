Andhra Pradesh: Guntur municipal corporation officials remove unauthorised layouts

GUNTUR: Stern action will be taken against the management of private ventures and layouts, if they find to violate the required regulations, said Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri. Under her directives, engineering and city planning department officials conducted inspections and removed unauthorised layouts at Adarsh Nagar near Nallapadu road in the city on Friday. They removed border stones, markings and roads in these unauthorised layouts.

The Commissioner said required permissions are needed to set up real estate layouts and ventures. Permission will not be given to those ventures if they fail to follow all regulations. An action plan has been prepared to remove illegal and unauthorised layouts across the city, and stern legal action would be taken against the owners, and managers of the ventures without fail.

She noted that departmental action would be taken against the concerned local planning secretary and town planning officials if failed to conduct regular inspections to identify such illegal layouts.