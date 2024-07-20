Andhra Pradesh: NTR district collector inspects ‘Friday Dry Day’ programme

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district administration have initiated efforts to sensitise the public on preventing the spread of vector-borne diseases, said Collector Dr G Srijana.

She urged the public to contribute to building a healthy State. Dr Srijana inspected the ‘Friday Dry Day’ programme organised at the 30th division, Ramakrishnapuram, Vijayawada Central Constituency by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in coordination with the District Medical and Health Department.

During the visit, the Collector reviewed the sanitation works conducted as part of the special drive and participated in the awareness rally. VMC organised the ‘Friday Dry Day’ program in all 64 divisions, involving all staff along with the corporators to create public awareness.

MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and MLA Gadde Ram Mohan took part in the programme at the 4th division of East Constituency.

Speaking at the programme held in the 46th division of the West Constituency, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, emphasised that vector-borne diseases often spread during the rainy season. She acknowledged the need to raise public awareness about such diseases.

Bhagyalakshmi said awareness programme will continue in the district for two months. As part of the initiative, authorities will organise rallies and door-to-door campaigns. Srijana said the Budameru canal will be cleared with help of machines to remove waste, and other obstacles to ensure the free flow of water.

Efforts are being made to prevent mosquito breeding by ensuring there is no stagnant water. She also highlighted that the public will be educated on eliminating mosquito breeding sources. She urged citizens to ensure that no water accumulates in items such as coconuts, old tires, unused tubs, buckets, and flowerpots.